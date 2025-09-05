The Kids of Park Close from 75 years ago came home to reunite with one another recently, with some now living as far away as Australia.
The children of the first families to move into the sixteen newly built houses of Park Close, in Abergavenny, were reunited at The Grofield Inn.
Ken Powell who lived in number 6 welcomed everyone, including some from as far away as Perth, Australia. He recalled the winter of 1947/48 as being a very hard winter and spoke about how luxury the homes were at the time.
The then-new homes had running hot water, electricity, indoor toilets and bathrooms with no more tin baths.
Ken’s rendition of “Catch a Falling Star” had everyone joining in, reminding Edgar Jones of number 2 Park Close of times past. Meanwhile, Margaret Fraser lived with her family in number 4 and Bonnie Kirkwood lived in number 3. Lesley Hornby was at number 5 and Joan Rees’ home was number 11.
They recalled the joy of skipping and playing hopscotch games in the middle of the road, only interrupted by the pop lorry or Sidoli’s ice cream van.
Barbara Jones’ family lived in number 13 and Gina O’Connell was in number 15. They shared their memories of doing cartwheels and somersaults on the Island Green. Shirley Townsend, lived at number 1 and Ken and Barbara had the young at heart kids reminiscing about the times they would gather under the lamppost with Ronnie Rees and Mike James.
The highlight of their week would be a Friday when Edgar Jones’ mother would bring Snowballs and marshmallow cakes home from the Sweet factory and shared with all the neighbours.
It was in Park Close where the friends sat together in the living room of Arthur Jones, the local Barber, watching The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II because he owned the only television on the Close.
Colin Hughes who lived at number 7, remembered of the creation of the Park Rangers Football Club. He and Graham Powell were annoying the neighbours by kicking their football into gardens, until Les Townsend, Shirley’s Father, suggested they play in the park and he would help them get a team together, which they did and that was the birth of a very successful youth football club.
There were some sad memories as well, recalling how the help of neighbours was instant. Barbara spoke of how Steve Hornby from number 5 was there for her Mum when her father collapsed and died. Shirley shared the memory of having measles and chicken pox and how Megan Jones’ mother, from number 16, used to come and put the eye drops in her eyes as she wouldn’t let her mother do it.
Then there was Molly Townsend, who made her bridesmaids dresses for her. The doors and hearts of the Families of Park Close were always open.
The ‘Old Kids’ appreciated living in the “Close” which gave us a truly wonderful childhood. Bailey Park was our playground, with the swimming pool being our joy.
We all formed forever friendships that have lasted 75 years. Thank you, Park Close.
