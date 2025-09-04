A LOCAL couple are donating half of £880 from the proceeding which were raised from Devauden Hall Fete in July towards the Hematology team at Nevill Hall hospital.
At this year’s Devauden hall Fete the Chair agreed Dave Maddocks and his wife Sue could give half the proceeding they made selling food and their contribution for many years.
He stresses the importance of having blood tests and wants to raise awareness of the hidden risks linked to agricultural and industrial chemicals as they are associated with an increased risk of cancer.
