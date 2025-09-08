Abergavenny’s Poundland store is going to close its doors permanently, leaving local people without jobs as the discount giant leaves the town after over a decade on the high street.
The store, on Cibi Walk, opened to a mixed reaction in the town in 2014, with some fearing that another discount giant in this busy market town would take trade away from independent businesses, while others were more optimistic about the revenue the retailer would generate in the area.
Fast forward to 2025, when Poundland was perhaps fittingly sold for £1 and its new owners decided they would radically restructure the business and close a large number of stores across the UK.
Initially, the Abergavenny store was not going to be targeted in the wave of store closures by the new owner, Gordon Brothers. But last week, the company announced a further 16 stores in the UK would be closed without confirming their locations.
However, over the weekend, shoppers in Abergavenny were surprised to see a sign appear at the front of the store confirming that it would be closing.
It is currently unclear whether the store is one of those the new owner wanted to close or whether other reasons have contributed to the disappearance of the discounter from the town. But the loss of jobs for local people and the potential for less footfall for businesses in the area will come as worrying news.
