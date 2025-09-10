Abergavenny Young Farmers Club are hosting a night for new members this September, with activities lined up to learn more about the community.
People aged between 10-28 are invited to Llanarth Village Hall between 7.30pm and 9.30pm to socialise and compete with each other on Tuesday September 16.
Local young people don’t have to be a farmer to join the Young Farmers Club either and no experience in agriculture is necessary.
Any queries should be directed to Abergaveny YFC on Facebook, or @abergavennyyfc on Instagram.
