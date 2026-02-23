From March 2, many—but not all—residents will see changes to their bin and recycling box collection days as the council rolls out “new and improved collection routes.” Earlier this month, Powys Independents joint group leader Cllr Beverley Baynham asked several questions about the costs and expected savings linked to these changes. She queried the expense of contacting every household, including printing and postage, and asked whether projected savings influenced the decision to reorganise the routes.