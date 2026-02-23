Drivers in Crickhowell and Glangrwyney could see changes to local speed limits under a Welsh Government review of trunk roads across the country.
The review follows a nationwide shake-up in 2023, when the default speed limit on residential and unrestricted roads was cut from 30mph to 20mph. The move was credited with reducing injuries, with campaigners reporting nearly 900 fewer road casualties in the first year. However, the policy also drew criticism for its cost - estimated at £34 million - and its impact on traffic flow, leading to some roads reverting back to 30mph in 2024.
The government has now completed a fresh review of scores of roads, including sections of the A40 through Glangrwyney where the speed limit on part of the A40 could rise to 30mph, with authorities also assessing whether pedestrian crossings are needed.
On the A40 through Crickhowell, buffer speed limits are proposed on either side of the existing 20mph section to help drivers slow down more gradually.
The Welsh Government said: “We are proposing changes to some 20mph or 30mph speed limits on the trunk road network.
“We are also considering introducing buffer speed limits in some areas. These are short sections of road approaching or leaving a 20mph or 30mph speed limit. They help drivers slow down more gradually.
“For example, if a driver is travelling at 60mph and is about to enter a 20mph speed limit, we may add a short 40mph section in between.
“We may also use buffer speed limits even when the main speed limit on a road is not changing.
“We do not propose changing speed limits on roundabouts and junctions that join local authority roads.”
All proposed speed limit changes will require new Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs), a legal process that can take up to nine months. The government has said that speed limits on affected roads may not come into effect until early 2027.
