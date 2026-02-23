The review follows a nationwide shake-up in 2023, when the default speed limit on residential and unrestricted roads was cut from 30mph to 20mph. The move was credited with reducing injuries, with campaigners reporting nearly 900 fewer road casualties in the first year. However, the policy also drew criticism for its cost - estimated at £34 million - and its impact on traffic flow, leading to some roads reverting back to 30mph in 2024.