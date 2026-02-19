Major overnight closures are set to hit the A40 at Crickhowell from this tonight as essential works get under way on the busy trunk road. The Welsh Government has issued a temporary traffic order that will shut a key stretch of the route between Standard Street and the access road leading to the Manor Hotel at Gwern‑Vale.
The closure, which affects all traffic — including cars, cyclists, pedestrians and even livestock — will run nightly from 7pm to 7am and is expected to continue until May 15. Only emergency vehicles and those directly involved in the works will be allowed through.
A lengthy diversion will send eastbound drivers west towards Brecon, then south on the A470 to Merthyr Tydfil before joining the A465 to Abergavenny and looping back to the A40. The same route applies in reverse for westbound traffic. Non‑motorised users will not be diverted but instead escorted through the closed section when it is safe.
Officials say the restriction is necessary to allow crews to carry out work “on or near” the trunk road, though full details of the repairs have not been released. While the works are only scheduled for the February–May window, the order remains valid for up to 18 months in case of delays or additional repairs.
Signs will be placed in advance of any change to dates or times. Motorists are advised to plan ahead and expect longer journey times throughout the closure period.
