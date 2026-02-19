The mountain road at Cwmyoy is set to remain shut for months after Monmouthshire County Council extended emergency restrictions due to a serious landslip. The authority has issued a Temporary Traffic Regulation Order closing a section of the R1 between Brynarw and Llanthony Wood, around 410 metres from its junction with Cwmyoy Road, for a further 18 months or until engineers declare it safe.
The order, which came into force yesterday, replaces an earlier emergency notice first introduced on January 30. Officials say the closure is essential to protect the public while assessments and safety works take place along the unstable stretch.
A lengthy signed diversion remains in place, sending traffic via the R5 Cwm Road, R4 towards Middle Bettws Farm, Old Hereford Road, Pen‑y‑Pound, the A40, A479, A438, B4350 and Forest Road before looping back to Capel‑y‑Ffin.
The council has warned that anyone ignoring the restriction may be committing an offence under the Road Traffic Regulation Act.
