Emergency crews rushed to the A40 in Crickhowell yesterday evening after a crash between a car and a tractor and trailer carrying hay.
The crash, which happened at 6:22pm, caused heavy damage to both vehicles, with the tractor’s offside wheel being torn off in the impact. Thankfully, no one was trapped in either of the vehicles.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service firefighters from Crickhowell and Talgarth stations worked at the scene to provide medical care and make the area safe, using lighting, chocks, blocks, and granules to secure the vehicles.
Dyfed-Powys Police and the ambulance service were also in attendance, helping manage traffic and assist those involved. The fire crews left just over an hour later, at 7:43pm.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.