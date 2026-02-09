Last week in the Senedd, I raised concerns about the ongoing roadworks on the A4042 because of the growing anxiety I was hearing directly from residents and local businesses. Of course I’m not objecting to the principle of road maintenance, far from it. Our roads clearly need more work done to them.
What has troubled me was the lack of clear information about what was actually being planned.
A traffic regulation order had been published suggesting that the road could be closed periodically along a 7.5-mile stretch for up to six months. For anyone who relies on that route to get to work, to move goods, or simply to go about daily life, that prospect was alarming. Unsurprisingly, it caused significant concern across communities in the constituency.
Eventually, following a series of interventions, including letters to the Cabinet Secretary, public statements from businesses, and parliamentary questions, clarity was provided. It became clear that the worst-case scenario many had feared was not, in fact, what was intended which is very welcome. But it should not have taken so much effort mentioned above just to obtain basic, factual information.
Clear and timely communication is not a luxury. It is essential for residents and businesses to be able to plan. Furthermore, councils need certainty so they can manage local impacts. When that clarity is missing, it creates unnecessary stress and undermines confidence.
Sadly, this is not an isolated case. The road traffic orders put in place more than two years ago on the A40 and the M48 for barrier works are another example. Those orders came with no clear details, no timescales, and no meaningful explanation of what was involved. For over 130 weeks there was little visible progress, and only recently have works begun to move forward.
This lack of transparency helps no one. It does not help councils trying to manage local roads, it does not help businesses trying to stay afloat, and it certainly does not help communities who simply want to know what is happening on their doorstep.
Infrastructure investment is vital, and road safety improvements are important. But they must be matched by proper engagement and communication.
People understand disruption when it is explained honestly and managed well. What they find difficult is being left in the dark.
If we want public trust, we have to do better. Clear information, realistic timelines, and early engagement should be the norm, not something that has to be repeatedly demanded.
