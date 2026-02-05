Cleaning up our rivers is one of my absolute top priorities as your MP, so I strongly welcome Welsh Labour’s recent announcement committing to a major overhaul of water regulation in Wales.
If they lead the next Welsh Government, Welsh Labour have pledged to create a new Welsh water watchdog, introduce a Clean Water Bill for Wales, and establish a dedicated fund to crack down on water pollution.
Together, these measures aim to deliver cleaner rivers, fair and affordable prices, modern infrastructure, and safe, high-quality drinking water.
This announcement follows years of campaigning by local residents, and I’m proud to have worked closely with campaigners while repeatedly raising this issue in Parliament.
I’ve challenged Ministers and the Prime Minister directly, secured a dedicated parliamentary debate on water pollution, helped develop new legislation to clamp down on polluters, and secured £1 million for a major cross-border project to help clean up the River Wye.
I know these are just the first steps, and there is still a lot more to do. I won’t stop until our rivers are clean and properly protected for future generations.
Here in Monmouth, we are still feeling the effects of the floods back in November 2025.
As we know, the fantastic Bridges Community Centre are still working incredibly hard to get back on its feet.
That’s why it was a real pleasure to join 140 residents for the “4 Bridges Walk”, helping to raise funds for this vital community hub.
Bridges is truly at the heart of our community and has been part of so many stages of my life – from taking my children to baby groups, to tea dances with Georgie Meadows, yoga classes with Ruth Routh, training as a Dementia Friend, and even donating blood there more recently.
It’s a place that has supported me, and so many others, over the years.If you’re interested in supporting Bridges, you can find my fundraiser via my Facebook page.
I’m also delighted to share that the final permission needed for repairs to Inglis Bridge has now been granted, meaning work can finally begin.
It feels like a long time since I lobbied the UK Government and secured the £1 million needed for repairs, but after a lot of pushing from my end to ensure agencies worked efficiently and permissions were granted, we are now very close to getting our bridge back.
And of course, none of this would have been possible without the fantastic campaigning and support from the local community.
Thank you to everyone involved for helping make this happen.I’ll make sure to keep residents updated as the work progresses.
