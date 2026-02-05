I’m delighted to share that the final permission needed for repairs to Inglis Bridge has now been granted, meaning work can finally begin.

It feels like a long time since I lobbied the UK Government and secured the £1 million needed for repairs, but after a lot of pushing from my end to ensure agencies worked efficiently and permissions were granted, we are now very close to getting our bridge back.

And of course, none of this would have been possible without the fantastic campaigning and support from the local community.

Thank you to everyone involved for helping make this happen. I’ll make sure to keep residents updated as the work progresses.