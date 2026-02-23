Major overnight closures which were set to hit the A40 at Crickhowell from this week have been postponed and according to a Welsh Government update are not expected to begin until April
According to the update the postponement is due to design changes on a pedestrian crossing which means he proposed works will not begin until mid-April with the exact date to be made public when a programme is confirmed.
The closure, which affects all traffic — including cars, cyclists, pedestrians and even livestock — will likely run nightly from 7pm to 7am but traffic officials say they will engage with local councillors and residents closer to the time before confirming this.
The closures were planned as part of essential works get under way on the busy trunk road between Standard Street and the access road leading to the Manor Hotel at Gwern‑Vale.
A lengthy diversion will send eastbound drivers west towards Brecon, then south on the A470 to Merthyr Tydfil before joining the A465 to Abergavenny and looping back to the A40. The same route applies in reverse for westbound traffic. Non‑motorised users will not be diverted but instead escorted through the closed section when it is safe.
Officials say the restriction is necessary to allow crews to carry out work “on or near” the trunk road, though full details of the repairs have not been released. While the works are only scheduled for the February–May window, the order remains valid for up to 18 months in case of delays or additional repairs.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.