The headlines in recent weeks have been dominated by the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, the release of further files, and the troubling closeness between Epstein and Peter Mandelson, but before anything else, we must remember the victims of this awful scandal. Their voices, safety and dignity come first, and that must never be forgotten. My thoughts go out to all those who have suffered.
A week is a long time in politics, but for the Prime Minister it must have felt like a lifetime. The twists and turns of recent days, driven by his appalling handling of the Peter Mandelson scandal, have been nothing short of catastrophic.
The UK Labour Government is now in turmoil, with the Number 10 operation appearing to be in freefall. Sir Keir Starmer has played what may be his final card, removing Morgan McSweeney from his role as Chief of Staff. Will this bring stability or stronger leadership from Number 10? I very much doubt it.
This feels like the last roll of the dice from a leader desperately clinging to power, surrounded by a growing number of internal critics. Sir Keir would do well to remember Churchill’s famous warning: “The opposition occupies the benches in front of you, but the enemy sits behind you.”
Predictably, Sir Keir and his front bench will try, as they so often do, to shift blame onto others, but responsibility for this crisis rests squarely at the Prime Minister’s door.
I commend Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, for calling on the Prime Minister to resign, refusing any longer to defend a leader in whom he has lost confidence.
Sadly, the First Minister of Wales has not taken the same principled stance. Instead, she continues to tow the Westminster line, reaffirming her place within the bubble by offering the Prime Minister her unqualified support.
This comes after weeks of refusing to say whether she believed the Prime Minister was doing a good job, or even whether he was welcome to campaign in Wales. Yet more evidence that Welsh Labour will never truly stand up for Wales.
What is now clear is that Labour, both in Wales and Westminster, is running out of steam and heading for a political brick wall. Worryingly, they seem determined to drag our economy, rural communities, and health service down with them.
Only the Conservatives can offer the leadership that Wales and the United Kingdom urgently need.
After yet another embarrassing chapter for Labour, I sincerely hope the Prime Minister is reflecting on his decisions in recent months. Behind all the political drama and headlines lie the very real victims of this awful scandal, victims whose voices deserve to be heard.
Tragically, the actions of the Prime Minister and those around him have only served to drown them out.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.