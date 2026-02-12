One of the most important parts of my role as your MP is supporting residents with the issues they are facing.
During January, my team resolved 163 residents’ issues – from securing tax refunds through HMRC and reissuing driving licences to helping residents find housing.
Throughout the month, we worked on 252 individual cases/issues and responded to over 1,930 emails covering local concerns and questions about different areas of national policy.
We receive hundreds of emails every week and, while we always try to respond as quickly as possible, we must prioritise the most urgent situations where residents need immediate and serious support.
If you are ever waiting for a response or need help quickly, please call my office on 01291 200 139, and my team and I will do everything we can to assist.
Alongside casework, I am continuing my campaign to improve phone and broadband connectivity across Monmouthshire. A reliable signal is not a luxury – it is essential for work, education and vital healthcare.
I am pleased to share a small but meaningful success: After residents in Llandenny contacted my office about poor broadband, we raised the issue directly with Openreach. Following a review, Openreach confirmed it was possible to extend full-fibre broadband to around 10 households through a bespoke build.
This will make a real difference to everyday life – from working from home and accessing vital services to being able to take an important call or even just watching a film in the evening without it buffering.
This campaign is still in its early stages, but this positive step shows that by working on these problems and raising these issues locally, we can deliver real, tangible change.
My phone signal survey remains open, and I encourage residents to take a few minutes to share their experiences so I can continue pressing for improvements across the county.
I also want to hear your views on an issue being considered nationally. As you may already be aware, the UK Government is currently looking at whether social media use should be restricted for under-16s.
During this consultation, I want the voices of Monmouthshire residents to be heard and represented in Parliament, so I have launched a short survey that takes no more than two minutes to complete.
I would be very grateful if you could take part and share your thoughts. If you do not have access to the internet, please feel free to write to me with your views.
As always, my focus remains the same: listening to residents, taking action locally, and making sure Monmouthshire’s voice is heard.
