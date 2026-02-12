One of the most important parts of my role as your MP is supporting residents with the issues they are facing.

During January, my team resolved 163 residents’ issues – from securing tax refunds through HMRC and reissuing driving licences to helping residents find housing. Throughout the month, we worked on 252 individual cases and issues and responded to over 1,930 emails covering local concerns and questions about different areas of national policy.

We receive hundreds of emails every week and, while we always try to respond as quickly as possible, we must prioritise the most urgent situations where residents need immediate and serious support.

If you are ever waiting for a response or need help quickly, please call my office on 01291 200 139, and my team and I will do everything we can to assist.