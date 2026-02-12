“To be honest, I’ve never really trusted the way they trot around the place like highly sensitive psychopaths. They’re a bit too nervy and highly-strung for cool cats like me and Paul. I don’t like the way they just crap as they’re cantering a long either. It’s a bit classless. And the way they swish their heads always seems quite threatening. I’ve always had a sneaking suspicion that they harbour a deep-seated resentment towards humans as well. The bottom line is I don’t trust them, but now, if I wanted to be a proper cowboy and get the hell out of Dodge, I was being forced to saddle up and ride all the way to Deadwood on one.