Towns like Abergavenny and Monmouth have a fantastic array of independent shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes.
We are lucky because not everyone is fortunate enough to have such bustling places right on their doorstep.
One of the last times I was in Abergavenny, I ended up chatting to a couple who had come across from Hereford for a day trip, as they often do.
They explained to me that their local area was nothing compared to Abergavenny and told me we don’t realise just how good we’ve got it.
Without sounding biased, I couldn’t agree more. We have got it good.
Abergavenny is often bustling with people. We’ve got a great selection of shops. We’ve got a wonderful market.
But, to coin the old phrase, if we don’t use it we will lose it. Just look at high streets and town centres across Wales where that decline is in motion.
Being a small business owner isn’t easy. I can’t even begin to imagine the pressure and worries many of them face on a daily basis.
That’s why we need to have a government in Cardiff Bay working with our high street business to help them flourish.
At the moment, we simply haven’t got that. We are faced with the exact opposite.
The current Labour administration couldn’t give two hoots about our businesses – and I have told them as much on countless occasions.
Despite playing such an important role in supporting our economy, community and creating local jobs, businesses in Wales are hit with the least competitive business rates in Great Britain.
In stark contrast to Labour’s anti-business attitude, my Welsh Conservative colleagues have a clear plan to protect and improve our high streets and town centres if we are privileged enough to form the next Welsh Government.
The first important step is to eliminate business rates for small businesses, providing them with a much-needed boost.
We would also work to provide more free parking in town centres to boost footfall and axe Labour and Plaid Cymru’s tourism tax.
To further boost our economy, we would slash income tax by 1p, saving the average family £450 per year
We want communities across Wales to have towns they can be proud of, like Abergavenny and Monmouth.
If there is anything I can do to help, please do not hesitate to get in touch by calling 01633 215138 or emailing [email protected].
