Work to extend the width of a footpath in Llangattock is due to start later this month in a bid to improve links to the nearby town of Crickhowell.
The path, running from the northern edge of Llangattock Village and Crickhowell Bridge, forms part of a wider active travel scheme that will help to develop safer routes for students to get to school.
"With work soon to begin on this next phase of the Llandrindod Wells to Howey Active Travel Scheme and the first phase of the Crickhowell to Llangattock Active Travel Scheme, we are delighted to maintain the momentum of active travel investment and continue expanding the growing network of routes across the county.” said Cllr Jackie Charlton, the Cabinet Member for a Greener Powys.
"Welsh Government has been clear that active travel should be the natural choice for short, everyday journeys such as travelling to work, school or local shops. These improved and widened footpaths will create a safer, more connected network of routes within the town, helping residents feel confident choosing to walk or cycle instead of using their car.”
The projects will be funded through the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, and include widening and resurfacing pavements to improve accessibility for pedestrians and cyclists. Junctions and road crossings will also be upgraded to enhance visibility and safety for road users.
Work is scheduled to begin in Llangattock on Monday February 23, with the potential for traffic management to cause some short-term disruption in the area.
The Cabinet Member continued, "Work is expected to begin later this month, and while traffic management will be in place for the duration of the projects, every effort will be made to keep disruption to a minimum.”
“We would like to thank residents and road users in advance for their patience and cooperation while these important improvements are carried out."
