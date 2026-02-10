A team of volunteers working on a heritage railway line have secured funding to help bring the operation in line with its own environmental ambitions.
The team at Blaenavon Heritage Railway, in Torfaen, has been awarded a grant for a major solar energy installation that will significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the railway.
58 new solar panels complete with battery storage will be installed, which could make the railway’s electricity supply up to 73 per cent renewable. That is the equivalent of almost 2,000 fewer litres of petrol and two tonnes of coal less needing to be used.
“We are incredibly proud to be protecting our industrial heritage while taking meaningful action to protect the environment,” said Mark Langman, Chairman of the Development Committee.
“As a volunteer-run railway, sustainability is not just about reducing costs — it’s about ensuring this railway can be enjoyed by future generations. This solar project is an important milestone, and it’s only the beginning of our journey towards a greener future.”
“We would like to personally thank the team at Evolve Commercial Energy Solutions for their support and work to undertake the project.”
It is hoped that switching to solar panels will help to offset the carbon footprint of the heritage railway, while volunteers accept that there is currently no viable alternative to using coal for operating heritage steam locomotives.
This big step forward has been made possible through grants from the UK Government’s Shared Prosperity Fund and the National Lottery Community Fund.
Situated inside a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the railway is not only responsible for restoring and operating much-loved heritage steam and diesel locomotives and carriages. The railway also preserves historic buildings and artefacts, serving as an important reservoir of railway history in South Wales.
It attracts tens of thousands of visitors each year and brings significant economic and cultural benefits to the area on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog (Brecon Beacons) National Park.
