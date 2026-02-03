BLAENAVON Town Council has begun exploring the possibility of submitting a bid for Blaenavon to become UK Town of Culture 2028 and is seeking views from local residents, artists and performers about what a cultural programme for Blaenavon could look like.
The UK Town of Culture programme is a national competition run by the UK Government. One town will be selected to deliver a year-long cultural programme in 2028, supported by up to £3 million of funding. The programme is intended to strengthen local pride, widen participation in culture and support long-term regeneration through sustained cultural activity.
While bidding would represent a significant undertaking for a town of Blaenavon’s size, the Town Council believes Blaenavon has a strong and distinctive case.
Blaenavon is recognised by the United Nations as a World Cultural Heritage Site of global importance.
The Blaenavon Industrial Landscape is internationally recognised as one of the most complete surviving industrial landscapes of its kind. The town is home to nationally significant cultural assets including the Big Pit National Coal Museum and Blaenavon Ironworks and boasts a range of attraction such as the World Heritage Centre, the Heritage Railway and the Community Museum. Blaenavon also supports a strong base of independent shops and local businesses.
Alongside this heritage, Blaenavon has an active and living cultural life. The Blaenavon Workmen’s Hall, built through the subscriptions and labour of local workers, remains the town’s central cultural venue. Traditions of music and participation continue through choirs, bands and dance groups.
Sport remains central to community life, with Blaenavon’s contribution to Welsh rugby forming part of the national story. The surrounding landscape has long inspired writers, artists and photographers and continues to do so today. This cultural life is sustained by a wide range of community groups and volunteers who care deeply about the town and its future.
The Town Council has emphasised that any bid would be rooted firmly in Blaenavon’s existing identity but would focus on using culture to support community pride, participation and opportunity for local people.
If successful, the funding could help raise Blaenavon’s profile, increase footfall, attract further investment and support the local economy.
At this early stage, the Town Council is seeking views from residents and local stakeholders. In particular, it wants to hear whether people would support a bid, what they believe makes Blaenavon special, what activities or events should form part of a Town of Culture programme, and whether there are artists who may wish to be involved.
Town Councillor Dr Nathan Matthews, who is also Chair of the Blaenavon World Heritage Site Partnership’s Exploring and Enjoying the Blaenavon Industrial Landscape Working Group, said, “Blaenavon is a cultural landscape shaped by industry and by the people who came to live and work here.
“Traditions of self-help, co-operation, creativity, learning and music are embedded in the town’s history and remain part of everyday life. A Town of Culture bid would provide an opportunity for the community to come together, recognise that living culture, strengthen local confidence and create opportunities that look forward as well as back.”
Residents are encouraged to complete the survey on the council’s website, or email [email protected] by March 1. Views gathered at this stage will help inform whether, and how, Blaenavon moves forward with a bid for UK Town of Culture 2028.
