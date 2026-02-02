The search is on for anyone with a stake in the estate of Seth Thomas, formerly of Capel‑Ed Lane in Penperlleni, who died back in February 2016. A legal notice has now been issued calling for anyone who believes they have a claim or interest in his affairs to come forward — and the clock is ticking.
Under the Trustee Act 1925, potential claimants have until March 29, 2026 to submit full written details. After that deadline, the estate will be distributed exclusively among those who have made their interests known.
The process is being handled by Lynda Rhead of Brands House, Corn Street, Newport, who urges anyone connected to Thomas or his assets to act quickly before the window closes.
For relatives, friends, or anyone with unresolved business, this is the final opportunity to ensure their claim is recognised.
