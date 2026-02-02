Motorists across Monmouthshire face a trio of temporary road closures this month, with essential works scheduled in Llantilio Pertholey, Llanover and Llanvihangel Ystern Llewern. Monmouthshire County Council has issued a set of traffic regulation notices outlining the closures, diversions and expected completion dates — and drivers are urged to plan ahead.
The first of the works hits Elms Lane in Llantilio Pertholey, where Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water will carry out essential works on February 8. The closure affects a 360‑metre stretch roughly 0.8km east of its junction with Wernddu Road. A diversion will send motorists along Wernddu Road, the B4233 and Ty‑Canol Road. The council expects the job to be completed the same day, though the legal order remains in force for up to 18 months.
Further south, work is already underway at Llanvair Grange and Llanvair Grange Road, Llanover, where MJ Quinn is undertaking ducting works. The closure began on January 29 and will run until February 12, with daily working hours between 9am and 6pm. Two stretches are affected: 0.8km from the junction with Nant‑y‑Derry Road on Llanvair Grange, and 0.65km from Llanover Road on Llanvair Grange Road. A lengthy diversion loops via the A4042, Nant‑y‑Derry Road, Pengam Lane, the B4598 Kemeys Road and back to Llanover Road.
Adding to the county-wide disruption is a third closure at Pant Lane and Llanvihangel Church Road in Llanvihangel Ystern Llewern. The order took effect on February 2and runs until February 19 between 9.30am and 3.30pm. The closure covers a 1.65km stretch of Pant Lane from its junction with the B4233 and a further 0.6km of Llanvihangel Church Road. Two diversion routes are available: the first via Llantilio Crossenny and Penrhos Farm; the second via The Old Hendre Road, Mill Road and Upper Red House Abbey Bridge.
All three orders state that reasonable access will be maintained for residents living along the affected roads, though through-traffic will be restricted. Anyone ignoring restrictions faces potential prosecution under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.
With closures stacked across the county and diversion routes stretching across rural road networks, drivers may feel the strain — but with most works set to conclude by mid‑February, the disruption should be short-lived. Until then, travellers are advised to allow extra time, follow signed diversions and keep an eye out for updates from the council.
