The much-loved annual Potato Growing Challenge is back for 2026, inviting people of all ages to roll up their sleeves, have a bit of fun, and grow their way to glory – all while supporting a vital local heart charity.
Run by the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation & Aftercare Charity, the annual challenge, now in its fifth year, raises funds to support long-term cardiac rehabilitation exercise classes for people living with heart conditions across the North Gwent region.
This year, the charity is especially keen to involve local schools and community groups, encouraging even more people to get growing together.
Entry costs £5 and includes the competition kit – 1 x10-litre pot and 1 x Charlotte seed potato.
“It’s a simple, friendly way to get involved in gardening, whether you’re a seasoned grower or trying it for the first time,” says Charity Chair Jacky Miles, MBE, “And we’re delighted that the fabulous team at the Abergavenny Garden Centre will be sponsoring the challenge once again.”
Where to get your kit
Kits go on sale this month at the following locations:
· Saturday, March 7, 12pm-4pm Treebeards Bar, High Street, Crickhowell
· March 14-15 and March 21-22, 10am-4pm Abergavenny Garden Centre, Llanfoist
Who can enter
The competition is open to everyone, with two classes:
· Children (up to age 16)
· Adults (16 and over)
Schools, youth groups, gardening clubs, allotments and other community organisations are warmly invited to take part and grow alongside the wider community.
How the challenge works
Growers will have four months to nurture their potato plants before bringing their pots to the Abergavenny Garden Centre for the official “Grand Reveal” and weigh-in on Saturday 11 July, from 2pm-4pm.
The winners will be the growers of the top two heaviest recorded harvests in each class, with garden centre vouchers awarded as prizes:
Children 1st prize: £10 voucher 2nd prize: £5 voucher
Adults 1st prize: £20 voucher 2nd prize: £15 voucher
Growing for good
Proceeds from entry fees will help fund the Charity’s mission, providing specialised long-term exercise classes and support for people living with heart conditions. By taking part, you’ll be helping the charity continue its life-changing work in communities across North Gwent.
The North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity provides a weekly programme of long-term cardiac rehab exercise classes designed to help people living with heart conditions regain and maintain their fitness and confidence and stay healthy, active and independent.
The one-hour circuit-based classes are held in community locations across North Gwent, including Abergavenny, Usk, Monmouth, Blaenavon, Ebbw Vale, Abertillery and Tredegar. For more info go to https://cardiac-rehab.org.uk.
The charity works closely with the NHS but does not receive any NHS funding so it relies on class fees, grants, charitable donations and the generous support of the public and our community to help us deliver its vital services.
There are many ways you can help, from embarking on a sponsored challenge, or coming along to one of our fundraising events, to volunteering or becoming a regular monthly donor.
