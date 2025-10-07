A family from Abergavenny has welcomed the first member of its fifth generation, and they are all girls who were born in the heart of the town!
The story begins with the young-at-heart Mary Morris, now aged 85 and born and bred here in Abergavenny, where she met her husband Ted. He was a soldier based at Cwrt-y-Gollen.
Meanwhile, Mary was working as a dinner lady at Harold Road School before moving on t work in the kitchen at Maindiff Court Hospital until she retired.
Ted finished up in the army and started a career as a long distance lorry driver for Coopers Filters in Abergavenny and then went on to work as a postman in the town.
It wasn’t until Ted finished his service that the pair got married, and welcomed their three girls into the world. Janet, Jackie and Justine. It was the middle daughter, Jackie, who brought the family’s remarkable story to the Chronicle.
Though her family still live in Aber, she made it out to Spain after a long career at Nevill Hall Hospital. Her own daughter, Lucy, also worked at Nevill Hall for many years before moving to the Grange University Hospital.
Then along came Lucy’s daughter, Jackie’s granddaughter, Jade, now 21, who was born in Abergavenny but now lives in Hereford and works as a teacher.
But the incredibly rare opportunity to see five generations of the same family in a single photograph came around when baby Darcie was born. Her four older generations welcomed her into the world on September 11 this year.
With the camera set up, Darcie took centre stage alongside her mum, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. Five generations of Abergavenny girls!
