Volunteers at a charity shop in Abergavenny have been praised for their hard work and dedication to fighting cancer in Wales, as calls for the next Welsh Government to reduce cancer deaths gain traction.
670 cancer cases are identified in Monmouthshire every year, which makes the work of charities like Cancer Research UK more important than ever on the doorsteps of the Gwent town.
Peter Fox MS visited the Cancer Research UK shop to meet the dedicated staff and volunteers who help make the charity’s life-saving work possible.
Praising staff and volunteers, Mr Fox said, “It was inspiring to see for myself the essential contribution that volunteers in our community are making the fight against this devastating disease that affects for many in Monmouthshire.”
“Volunteering is a great opportunity to give something back to an important cause. Nearly 1 in 2 people in the UK will get cancer in their lifetime. But all of us can support the research that will beat it. As little as two hours per week could make a huge difference to the scientists making this a reality.
During the visit, the Senedd Member for Monmouth spent time with the team finding out about the generosity of the tireless volunteers who contribute their time to help raise funds for research into over 200 types of cancer.
Cancer Research UK has launched its manifesto for Wales ahead of next year’s Senedd Election, which will see the current 60 seat chamber expand to accommodate 96 elected representatives.
Healthcare is a devolved issue in Wales, meaning next year’s race will decide who makes the decisions about local hospitals and other areas of health and social care.
But praising staff and volunteers working closer to home, the Conservative MS said he was inspired by those he met on the day.
“Cancer impacts so many Welsh communities, so it has been fantastic to hear everyone's commitment to raising vital funds for life-saving research within our local community,” he said.
Cancer Research UK has been at the heart of progress that has already seen survival in the UK double in the last 50 years. However, the challenge is only growing. By 2038-40, the number of new cases is projected to increase to around 24,800 each year in Wales.
Cancer Research UK’s Public Affairs Officer, Ella Davies, thanked Mr Fox, saying, “We’re grateful for Peter’s time meeting our dedicated volunteers today and the generosity and commitment of supporters in and around the Monmouth constituency.”
“Together, we are helping to build a future where more people live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.