Then he said: “I recollect the inquest being held on the 18th of January 1848. Mrs. Howells brought me a paper of white powder, requesting me to keep it in my possession until the 21st, the day of the adjourned inquest. On the 21st, I saw Mrs. Howells at Mr. Lewis’, the iron monger of Abergavenny, and, on talking to her about the packet, I said I was apprehensive that would lead to the conviction of the guilty parties. She said she hoped it would. I said I hoped it would not return upon her own head; she said she was not afraid of that. When she brought me the parcel, she said the boys were preparing to go to Abergavenny, and they went upstairs to change their clothes, and in searching for a handkerchief, the packet fell out of the girl’s gown. By ‘the boys’, I understood her to mean Thomas Davies and James Price.”