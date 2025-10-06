AN Abergavenny cafe bar’s bid to use its outdoors patio area every weeknight has prompted 140 comments including 49 objections to a council.
The Dugout cafe bar in Lion Street has permission to stay open and serve alcohol until midnight every day and host live music until 11pm but use of the patio area in its backyard has been restricted until 5pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Bar boss Eoin Duggan has asked that the planning condition, put in place when the fenced off turfed patio area was given retrospective permission in May, be lifted so the area can be used until 9pm including on Mondays.
Due to the number of objections received the application to change the condition will have to be decided by councillors at a planning committee meeting, though officers are recommending approval.
Occupants of neighbouring properties have made comments both in favour and opposing the application for the bar which neighboured on either side by a privately-owned house and a hairdresser’s salon with flats above.
Comments from residents of two neighbouring flats have both supported the application.
One stated claims of anti-social behaviour are “completely at odds with our experience and we live right next door” and added: “The use of the garden has brought a sense of warmth and community to the street, not conflict.”
A neighbour who objected however questioned why the application to change the “strict” condition could be made after only a short time and said: “Living in town we do expect some noise, but not a beer garden next door.”
A report prepared by Monmouthshire County Council planning officer Kate Bingham said configuration of the buildings, positioning of windows and how individuals use their homes will all have an impact on how noise is perceived and “all comments will need to be carefully considered” by councillors.
But she has recommended the condition should be lifted as while use of the garden will result “in some additional noise it is not possible to conclude that this disturbance would result in additional unacceptable harm.”
The council’s environmental health department said it isn’t in a position to “substantiate a level of noise impact” from increasing the hours the garden is in use, and added that no formal noise complaints have been received.
Existing permission allows the outdoors area to be used until 9pm on Thursdays and Sundays and until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays and a condition will prevent outdoor live music after 8pm every night.
Monmouthshire councillors will consider the application at their 2pm meeting on Tuesday, October 7 at County Hall in Usk.
