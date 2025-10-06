Discussions have been taking place between local leaders about how they can work together to make Keepers Pond safer for locals and visitors.
Councillors have previously called for a defibrillator to be installed at the site while others have also been discussing ways anti-social behaviour can be reduced at the renowned beauty spot.
“I am very grateful to representatives of the BBNPA for taking the time to meet with me at Keepers Pond to discuss a number of vital issues,” Mr Fox said.
“Since originally being contacted about the pond in Autumn 2024, I have taken a very keen interest in taking forward the views of residents, and trying to find solutions that will reduce concerns, but not negatively impact the area.”
Earlier this year, a 27-year-old man was saved from the water after getting into difficulty before recovering in hospital.
Meanwhile in December 2022, two sisters were rescued after falling into the icy water while walking a dog.
Following the meeting, Mr Fox said he was very enthused by the commitments made by the BBNPA, which focused on their intention to host a series of roundtables with stakeholders, inclusive of local residents, swimming groups, politicians and local authorities.
“We have had a number of constructive meetings with stakeholders, and I am hopeful we see this continue with the proposed roundtables,” the Senedd Member continued.
“I truly believe that with some constructive conversations with all parties sat together, most issues can be sorted, and some real progress on improving the area can be made.”
“This site is one of Monmouthshire’s many jewels in our crown, and I will do everything that I can as the Senedd Member to ensure it is protected and able to be enjoyed by all.”
