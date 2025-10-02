THE Welsh Government has announced a blue tongue temporary control zone across Monmouthshire from Wednesday April 1.
Peter Fox, has commented on the news:
“This news will be a further concern for farmers in the country and will cause additional challenges for their immediate futures.
“I know farmers will remain vigilant and encourage them to talk to their vets to plan how to best protect their stock.
“My thoughts are with the owners of the infected farm who will be going through a difficult time.”
