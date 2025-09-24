There’s been a lot of exciting things happening in Monmouthshire recently.
In Monmouth, I was delighted to officially open our brand-new Banking Hub on the High Street.
With high street banks closing across the UK, hubs like this are a vital way to make sure residents, families, charities, and businesses still have access to face-to-face banking services.I’ve been campaigning for this since 2023, and I’m so pleased it’s finally here. A huge thank you to everyone who made it happen.
I’ll continue working to bring more banking hubs to other parts of Monmouthshire, as I'm well aware that in other areas - such as Usk, Chepstow and Caldicot - there isn't enough access to cash.
The Monmouth banking hub is open Monday to Friday, 9am–5pm, so please pop in and make use of it!
Over in Abergavenny, I had the privilege of attending the Abergavenny Food Festival, a true celebration of Welsh food and culture (even in the rain!).
It was great to bump into Chris Wardle - one of the original founders of the festival - and to speak on the Local & Vocal stage about our food system and how to clean up the River Usk. It was a brilliant discussion with lots to take away.
I want to say a big diolch to Lucie Parkin and the incredible team for another fantastic weekend and to Love Zimbabwe for their vibrant Love Africa procession to the castle. We’re so lucky to have such a fantastic festival here in Monmouthshire.
Back in Monmouth, I also popped into Specsavers to catch up with owners Louise and Emily - local residents who own and run the branch. It was great to catch up with them and the team, hear how business is going, and learn more about the challenges they’re facing.
Finally, I promised to do politics differently - and that includes being as accessible as possible.
That’s why I’m holding my first 'Coffee with Cath' session in Monmouth on Wednesday October 8, 11:00am–12:30pm.
It’ll be a relaxed chance to reflect on our town, raise issues, and help me better understand what needs to change and how I can help. If you live in the Monmouth area, please do come along!
You can sign up here: http://bit.ly/CoffeeWithCathMonmouth - or call/email my office to book a place.
Spaces are limited, but more sessions in other towns will follow soon.
And as always, if you ever need my support at any time, please don’t hesitate to call my office on 01291 200 139.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.