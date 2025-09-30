ROAD accidents involving pedestrians remain a significant concern, as driver negligence or pedestrian inattention can lead to fatal consequences.
Figures obtained by Accident Claims Advice found that there have been more than 150 casualties in road accidents across Gwent in the past year.
Pedestrian accidents continue to be one of the most pressing issues on UK roads. These incidents often lead to serious injuries or even fatalities, raising important questions about road safety and the responsibilities of all road users.
Road Traffic Accident Manager for JF Law, Tracey Chick, said: “Each road traffic incident involving pedestrians represents a moment of distress and potential life-altering consequences for those involved.
“If you have been involved in an accident, your safety should be the immediate priority, before exchanging details with the other parties involved and reporting the incident to the police.”
When someone is injured on the road, the police assign a severity to that injury, ranging from slight to serious and then fatal.
In 2025, Gwent Police recorded 156 road casualties with three fatalities, 39 serious injuries and 114 slight injuries.
Every death and serious injury on the road is a preventable tragedy, and yet on average, five people die every day on roads in the UK, and 80 are seriusly injured.
In 2023, 405 pedestrians were killed in Great Britain, whilst 6,067 were reported to be seriously injired and 12, 791 slightly injured.
Key causes include distracted or drunk driving, excessive speeding, poor visibility and pedestrians taking risks, such as crossing through moving traffic without checking properly.
Accident Claims Advice also obtained figures on where the most road accidents occured in Gwent Police’s area of remit in the past year.
The most accidents occured in Newport, with 43 accidents, followed by Caerphilly, which saw 31 accidents and Monmouthshire which saw 24.
Tracey Chick said: “The safety of pedestrians on the roads is paramount, yet poor driving can result in devastating consequences when someone is struck by a vehicle.
“Regarding eligibility to claim, it’s vital to understand that every case is unique. Generally, if you’ve suffered injury due to negligence of another driver, you may be eligible to persue a claim for compensation.
“We urge people to priortise their own safety by using designated crossing making ete contact with drivers and avoiding distractions like mobile phones. Let’s all commit to make our roads safer.”
Accident Claims Advice provides expert claim and legal advice services for those who may have been involved in a road accident.
They operate a 24-hour helpline and an online claim form, which can be accessed on their website.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.