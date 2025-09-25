In between meetings, it was lovely to stroll around the show and see the amazing local produce on offer. Wales has become well known for its produce and we should be rightly proud of the food and drink sector we have developed. Plaid Cymru would like to see this sector grown further through improved public procurement within Wales itself. This is something that European countries do much better, which provides a huge boost to their economy. Within the UK, Scotland has a much better public procurement rate than Wales and this is something that Wales should try to match at least. So far, the Labour Government in Wales has been reluctant to set targets but this needs to change if we are to create the much-needed thousands of jobs we are missing out on through poor public procurement rates.