In Monmouth, I know many of you have been waiting patiently for Inglis Bridge in Osbaston to reopen.
Unfortunately, despite plans that the work would begin in mid-September, progress has stalled.
I’ve been in touch with those doing the work to see what the holdups are. Natural Resources Wales (NRW) raised concerns that the original repair plans posed a flood risk due to scaffolding being placed in the river.
In response, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) - who are responsible for the bridge - have come up with a new plan. Instead of repairing the bridge in place, they now intend to lift it out of the river, carry out the repairs on land, and reinstall it once complete.
Now they’re waiting for approval from NRW so that work can finally begin.
I’ve requested an updated timeline and completion date to share with residents, and I’ll continue to push to ensure this project moves forward quickly.
I know how frustrating these delays are. We’ve all been waiting so long to see the bridge reopened - but please know that I’m doing absolutely everything I can to make sure those responsible get it repaired and reopened as soon as possible.
Hopefully, it won’t be much longer until we can all celebrate together and cross Inglis Bridge once again.
I also recently attended a meeting of Trussell Trust food banks across Monmouthshire, where we discussed the incredible work they’re doing, while also looking at some of the most pressing challenges they’re facing.
Food banks do an incredible job of ensuring the most vulnerable people across Monmouthshire have the food they need. But they do much more than that - they listen to and support those who come in. This includes providing access to on-site financial advice and support to help people with money worries.
Food banks rely on the fantastic work of volunteers and generous donations to keep going. Unfortunately, food banks across the county have seen a reduction in donations recently.
So if you see a collection point in your local supermarket, please do provide something on the most wanted list if you can. If you would like to donate directly or volunteer your time, please also get in touch with your local food bank.
My team and I have signed up to volunteer at local food banks and will also be hosting a collection at a supermarket later this year!
As always, if you ever need support, my team and I are here to help. Please don’t hesitate to call my office on 01291 200 139.
