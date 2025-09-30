He was certainly a very determined man and came back five years later, to begin searching on the Piercefield Estate where he felt secure from interruption. He commented that he had not been successful so far because ‘the course of the Wye had altered, and this had ruined his calculations. The castle had been his only landmark to work by, and Bacon, when writing his cyphers would not have expected the changes which had taken place in the 200 years since he was there.