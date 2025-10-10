I am proud to be a Conservative. I believe in our core values of supporting people to make a better life for themselves, whilst also ensuring the state can flourish.
These are all beliefs that were expressed perfectly at the Conservative Party Conference, the pinnacle of which was Kemi Badenoch’s speech.
We all know that our welfare state is broken, and that hard work doesn’t pay like it should.
That is why the Conservatives have pledged to ensure that for every pound saved, half of that will go towards reducing Labour’s deficit, and the other half will go on cutting taxes or and boosting the economy.
This is what stands the Conservative Party out from all others. We are a party of common sense, that is not afraid to make tough decisions but also focus on boosting economic growth and supporting families.
We know that November will be a difficult time for many families and businesses across Wales, as the Labour Chancellor announces her inevitable next round of tax hikes.
Labour has no idea how to reduce the deficit, all they can do is spend, spend and spend, maxing out the country’s credit card, leaving the taxpayers of Britian to pick up the bill.
This is in stark contrast to what the Conservatives have pledged when it comes to taxes.
We have promised to abolish stamp duty in England to ensure that people can move properties without additional financial burden. We all know of people who are unable to downsize their houses because of the massive stamp duty bill that they could be faced with.
Removing this tax will go a long way in ensuring that the aspiration of homeownership can become a reality for those who work hard and save. The Conservatives will make sure that as many people can get onto the housing ladder as possible.
My colleagues and I in the Welsh Conservatives have already pledged to do the same here in the next Senedd election by abolishing Land Transaction Tax, ensuring that for once, Wales can be the beacon of low tax and economic growth for the rest of the United Kingdom to follow, but that can only happen under Conservative leadership.
Kemi Badenoch and Darren Millar have laid out exciting and prosperous policies for the people of Britain. Only the Welsh Conservatives can and will Fix Wales.
Comments
