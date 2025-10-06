I’m sure many of you have seen the outrageous news that Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to roll out mandatory Digital ID cards across the United Kingdom.
This is a policy that was previously attempted under the New Labour government about twenty years ago but was met with immense backlash.
This time, however, it is being suggested that it will make our “borders more secure.”
That is simply not the case and is nothing more than an act of sheer desperation by a Labour government that is falling further and further in the polls.
The fact is, we already have multiple forms of ID that can be used to demonstrate someone’s legal eligibility to work. We don’t need this Orwellian data collection.
I have already called on our Labour MP, Catherine Fookes, to ensure that the voices of her constituents are heard and that she stands up to her party.
Every week, there seems to be a new story about a cyberattack being launched against a public body or private company, often with devastating consequences.
Putting all of this personal data in one place is simply far too risky.
Furthermore, this Orwellian policy sets an incredibly dark precedent.
To make matters worse, the industry has estimated that this overbearing policy will cost up to £2 billion to set up with an extra £100 million to maintain.
The simple truth is that the Prime Minister can’t do anything to tackle the issue of illegal immigration, so he is using this as an excuse to roll out an incredibly ridiculous policy.
What we need is for the Government to bring forward a deliverable plan to secure our borders, not force us to get digital ID.
