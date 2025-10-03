“Rolling his eyes to the heavens, Paul sparked up another fag took a deep drag, and said, ‘Actually, you big bellend, the word you’re looking for is hiraeth. Hitherto is an English word that means a state of circumstance that existed up until now, which in your case is one of complete ignorance. Hiraeth, on the other hand, does not simply mean homesickness; it is a melancholy longing for a time and place that can never come again.