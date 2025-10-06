It has been devastating to hear that we have Blue Tongue now in our county, yet another blow to farmers and our auctioneers, who are already under huge pressure from rising costs and unfair regulations. I have urged the Welsh Government to step up with financial support for vaccination and containment measures, and to this time remember that we have porous, soft borders between Wales and England, not hard ones, so it’s imperative that cross-border solutions are found and policy made.