Monmouthshire County Council is facing mounting criticism over its proposed Replacement Local Development Plan (RLDP). While the final proposals are due for publication next week, the version published a few days ago ahead of a scrutiny committee show no significant changes despite thousands of objections from the public. The plan, which proposes housing developments in environmentally sensitive areas such as Dixton Road in Monmouth, Mounton Road in Chepstow, Little Mill, and Burrium Gate in Usk, have sparked widespread backlash.
The council’s six-week consultation period attracted 4,000 representations from 956 individuals and organisations. Despite this overwhelming response, the council concluded that the objections did not warrant any “focused changes” to the RLDP, stating that all amendments were “minor and non-material.”
As the main opposition party in Monmouthshire, Conservative councillors share the public’s frustration. When thousands of residents take the time to voice their concerns, it is not only disappointing but deeply troubling that so little has changed. It gives the impression that councillors are not listening to the people they represent.
While I firmly believe that Monmouthshire needs more housing, particularly to help young people get onto the property ladder, this must not come at the expense of essential infrastructure. We need a plan that ensures new developments are supported by adequate investment in schools, local NHS services and road improvements. Without this, we risk overwhelming local services and undermining the quality of life for both new and existing residents.
The current plan’s arbitrary 50 per cent affordable housing target, while well-intentioned, could have unintended consequences. Developers may be forced to cut back on vital infrastructure contributions to meet this target, or worse, abandon projects altogether due to financial unviability. This approach is short-sighted and risks delivering more housing with even less support for the communities expected to accommodate them.
Many of the proposed sites have serious environmental and logistical concerns. The Dixton Road site, for example, has been flagged for its ecological sensitivity, including the presence of rare bat species. The lack of transparency and the rushed nature of the scrutiny process, where councillors were given just three days to review a 15,000-page report, are further evidence that scrutiny and proper consideration of legitimate concerns were not properly considered.
We remain deeply concerned about both the process and the proposals. The people of Monmouthshire deserve a development plan that is sustainable, transparent and truly reflective of the needs of our communities.
