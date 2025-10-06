Cllr Alistair Neil recently stated in an article that “There is still no traffic management plan in place... and being implemented” in Penpergwm, where construction of a large scale solar park is currently underway.
However, a spokesperson for European Energy has hit back and said the claim is “simply incorrect.”
“The revised Construction Traffic Management Plan (CTMP) proposed new measures including stop/go signs, a remote traffic light system on the lane and a restriction for traffic of 30mph on the approach to the turn off on the B4598 at Penpergwm,” they said.
“A CTMP was submitted as part of the project’s planning application which was fully approved by the Planning Inspectorate at following consultation with Monmouthshire Council.”
Before European Energy’s involvement at the site, another company called Renewable Connections were heavily involved with the original planning applications.
European Energy say they were only informed last week that a non-material amendment (NMA) would be required to vary their traffic management plan and was submitted to Monmouthshire County Council on the very same day.
Local residents have now been left questioning why the original traffic management plan was abandoned.
“Residents simply want the lane to be made safer for their day to day use,” said Alan Watson, who lives nearby.
“Whoever bears the responsibility for this unacceptable delay should hang their head in shame. We deserve better.”
“Just who will be responsible when the inevitable accident occurs either in King Lane or on theB4598 junction? Doubtless, European Energy will continue to defend their position regardless of the common sense approach so many locals feel should be taken.”
Meanwhile, another said that disputes have broken out between drivers accessing the site and residents.
“Lorries trundle up the lane all day, every day up to 1pm on Saturday and the site is closed on Sunday,” they said.
“I photographed my husband talking to a driver who was taking up the whole lane. They refused to reverse and turned off their engine when we had an appointment with the doctor.”
While construction of the site continues to cause disruption for some, European Energy has insisted it has been working with the local community and stakeholders to keep them informed of activity as construction continues.
A spokesperson said, “Such work has included regular dialogue with Gobion Fawr Community Council and with MCC. We have attended face to face meetings and met with local residents directly.”
“Residents have been made aware that they can speak directly to our Traffic Management Operative, who is based on site and our Site Manager during work hours if they have any concern.”
“We also have a growing WhatsApp broadcast group for anyone to join if they wish to receive updates.”
The company also said any issues are logged and dealt with directly by the project team, who reply personally to any queries.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.