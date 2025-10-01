MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council is inviting community members and organisations to submit funding applications for the Community’s Budget scheme.
The Community Budget has received £24,000 of capital funding from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The Community’s Budget is specifically designed to support small, local projects that can have a positive impact on their communities.
The project aims to enable local people to submit and share ideas for improving their area and take the lead on projects that matter to them.
Funding applications can be submitted via a short form on Let’s Talk Monmouthshire, and paper copies of the form will be available from the council’s Community Hubs and Libraries. The application process will be open between October 1 2025 and November 31 2025.
Successful applicants will be contacted after December 1 2025 to discuss the next steps.
The criteria for applications state that proposed projects should: improve the environment, well-being or community life, be inclusive and open to all; and be deliverable by March 31 2026. The project should not duplicate existing services, although it can work alongside them.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: “This is a great opportunity to help create something wonderful where you live. Whether it’s a new community garden, a youth programme, or a community group that meets a particular need.
All submissions will be evaluated from December 1, 2025, by a panel consisting of representatives from local community groups and organisations. All projects must then be delivered by March 31, 2026.
You can find out more and apply to The Community’s Budget by visiting: www.letstalkmonmouthshire.co.uk/apply-to-the-community-budget
Interested residents or community groups can contact Monmouthshire County Council’s Community Development Team to discuss their ideas before submission via email at: [email protected]
