MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council’s Trading Standards have hosted a multi-agency operation to seize a significant quantity of illegal tobacco and vaping products from a retail premises in Abergavenny.
The enforcement action took place on Monday September 29 2025, and involved Monmouthshire Trading Standards officers, supported by a specialist tobacco detection dog.
During the search, officers uncovered a sophisticated concealment mechanism hidden within the wall of the shop, which was operated by a hydraulic system.
Despite a lack of cooperation from staff on site, the compartment was forcibly accessed, revealing a substantial cache of suspected illicit cigarettes and vapes.
This operation forms part of Operation CeCe, a national initiative jointly run by HM Revenue and Customers and National Trading Standards, aimed at disrupting the illegal tobacco trade across the UK.
Tje Monmouthshire-led operation was further supported by the Operation CeCe Wales Regional Investigation Team, Home Office Immigration Enforcement, and Gwent Police.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service is now reviewing the evidence and will consider appropriate enforcement action against the business.
Cllr Angela Sandles, Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Equalities and Engagement, said: “This operation sends a clear message that illegal tobacco and vaping products have no place in our communities. These items not only undermine legitimate businesses but also pose serious health risks to consumers.
“I commend the professionalism and persistence of our officers and partners in uncovering this sophisticated concealment and protecting public safety.”
