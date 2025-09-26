To hear the resounding words, “William Latheron, you are an IRONMAN”, caused the Abergavenny born young man to declare, “Six words I’ll never forget,” as he crossed the finishing line in Ironman Wales 2025.
Barely out of his teens, and as a first time entry, Will has much to be proud of. Up at 4.00 am, with three bags packed, and finishing the challenge at 8.16 pm, it is hard to imagine how long the day must have seemed. No watches or music are allowed, so mental fortitude must come from within.
“Swim 2.4 miles (3.8k), Bike 112 miles (180.2k), run 26.2 miles (42.2k), brag for the rest of your life,” so quoted IRONMAN founder John Collins in 1978. You can hardly blame those whose achievement is almost superhuman for doing so, as only 0.01per cent of the human race has ever completed the course.
The Tenby IRONMAN challenge is one of the most arduous in the world. Due to the hilly terrain, the choppy, unpredictable seas filled with stinging jellyfish, and the strong likelihood of poor weather. After a display from the Army Red Devils parachuting into the sea, the rendering of the Welsh National Anthem on Tenby’s North Beach , and supported by tens of thousands of family, friends and locals, 2,700 hopeful athletes entered the 16 degree temperature waters to attempt the two loop swim, before transitioning to bikes onshore.
The sight for those on land of apparently strange thrashing sea creatures attired in pink and black must have indeed seemed bizarre. This year, although the day was sunny, strong winds from the Irish Sea could make cycling progress difficult across parts of the Pembrokeshire National Park. Elevations of up to 8,000ft paint a picture of the sheer demand on the human body. ‘Heartbreak Hill’ near Saundersfoot hasn’t come by this nickname lightly.
An indication of the physical and mental challenges ahead is reflected in the resulting diminished number of 1,689 who actually completed the course. With many others succumbing to the hazards of the sea, injuries, dehydration, energy and brain fatigue as well as equipment malfunction, or simply running out of time.
Often exhausted, but keeping to a strict rotation of preparation, while also working full time as a rowing coach in Monmouth School, he never gave up on his dream.
While at school, he never really enjoyed sport of any kind, and initially had to be ‘persuaded’ to take up rowing in his mid teens. This seemed to become the turning point, and he was rewarded with a very respectable time of 12 hours 40 minutes in Tenby.
There is barely a handful of others from Abergavenny who took part, but competitors came from all over the UK and the world, some of them professional athletes.
Many say they will never take part again when the initial ordeal is over, but once the pain and exhaustion recede, the emotional pull to return to this prestigious challenge is often far too strong. Would Will do it all over again? Affirmative.
