People come to the rolling hills surrounding Abergavenny to get married quite a lot. In fact, the globally renowned musician and Britain’s Got Talent judge, KSI, was in town for one earlier this year.
But when Rachel married her fiancé, Mike, this week, they opted for a venue off the beaten track of newlyweds past and present and got married at a care home in Llanfoist.
The new Mr and Mrs Berry have had their wedding blessed at the Foxhunters Care Community to make sure the bride’s mum would not miss the happy day.
As the happiest day of the couple’s life together got underway, the blessing was conducted by the home’s maintenance manager.
Ruth Ogden, 75, lives in the Foxhunters Care Community in Abergavenny and would have found it difficult to travel to the registry office in Usk for the wedding to see her daughter, Rachel, marry fiancé, Mike.
Rachel, 43, from Ross-on-Wye, said: “We were always determined that mum would be part of our wedding even though she was unable at attend the registry office.”
“As well as asking us to repeat our vows and exchange rings, Richard also mentioned my dad who passed away 11 years ago, so that was a lovely touch as well.”
So, after officially getting married in the registry office at 10am on Wednesday September 24, the couple, along with a few close family and friends, immediately made their way to Foxhunters in Llanfoist for the blessing.
This was conducted by the home’s Maintenance Manager Richard Clarke, who is a registered Celebrant.
That meant Ruth got to see Rachel in her dress and renew her vows to Mike in front of other residents and staff at Foxhunters.
The couple then held their wedding reception in the home, along with live musical entertainment and a professional photographer who works for Dormy Care Communities, who are the owners of Foxhunters, taking the official pictures.
Staff at the care home even laid out a red carpet, supplied by Rachel’s sister-in-law Emma, for the couple to walk down the aisle with Rachel’s brother Simon giving her away.
“It was important we made the day as stress free for mum and she was in a lovely environment she is familiar with and supported by the amazing staff,” the new Mrs Berry continued as she marked the special day with her mum by her side.
“Everyone at Foxhunters has been amazing and I can’t thank them enough for enabling me to share this special day with my mum.”
Helen Davies-Parsons, the Chief Executive of Dormy Care Communities, said: “When Rachel and Mike approached us about having their wedding blessed at Foxhunters we didn’t hesitate to yes.
“Ruth is a truly special lady who everyone at Foxhunters adores and we all felt privileged to have witnessed such a lovely event as this.”
The home was recently scored highly in an inspection, as it was rated ‘excellent’ in every category and became one of very few in Wales to receive the accolade.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.