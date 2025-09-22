A local lad has developed an app which will help people get their hands on cheap sports equipment in a bid to tackle the rising costs of participation in different activities.
Arthur Enyon, who was born in Abergavenny and now lives in Crickhowell, launched the app last week which serves as a platform for people to purchase and sell ‘pre-played’ sports gear.
‘REEPLAY’ is a home-grown platform that is completely free to download from the iOS app store with no cost of selling. The creators also take zero commission, which they say makes it cheaper to use than similar platforms.
Speaking to the Chronicle, the recent aerospace engineering graduate said he felt motivated to do something about the current state of play with the price of sports equipment.
“It has nothing to do with aerospace engineering which is why people ask me what I’m doing when I’m not using a degree like that,” he said.
“But if I am going to do something like this which helps other people, it’s going to be when I have the time and lack of responsibility to a full time cause.”
The first sports club Enyon joined was Abergavenny RFC, but said he noticed a shift in how much easier it was to access sports equipment when he moved to Christ College.
This young app developer believes that tackling this issue head on is important to making sport more accessible for people, with parents under more pressure than ever to meet the rising costs of supporting their children in sport.
“Sustainability is really important but the motivation behind the app is cost and the soaring prices of a pair of boots or shin pads,” he said.
“It was only when I was going through the attic I realised all the equipment we had amassed and how much money my parents had spent when I was younger. So improving accessibility to sport is my main goal.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.