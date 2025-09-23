If you bump into Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen browsing the bargains in Poundland’s closing down sale this week, don’t be alarmed, you’re not hallucinating! The famous interior designer has revealed he’s often in Abergavenny and reveals that, alongside the Dinarobin Golf Resort and Spa in Mauritius, the Angel Hotel is one of his favourite places to stay.
In an interview with HELLO! Magazine, the 60-year-old former Changing Rooms star explained, “My ultimate long-haul destination is Mauritius, especially Dinarobin Golf Resort and Spa; everything is so elegantly thought out. But we prefer to stay closer to home these days.
“For a staycation, I love the Angel Hotel in Abergavenny and Bodysgallen Hall in North Wales. I love finding somewhere pretty in the UK.”
Like Marty Wilde before him, Laurence obviously adores taking a trip to Abergavenny - the perfect destination for the well-dressed man about town.
And what better place to explore the mountains, markets, and more, so much more, that the town offers, then basing yourself at the Angel Hotel?
It was crowned the UK's best Foodie Hotel earlier this year by the Times and the Sunday Times, and even pop legends Jedward once stayed there.
In a now-deleted video they posted online of themselves dancing around Cross Street in the early hours, the Irish hitmakers turned to the camera and cruelly announced, "Look at us, everyone, we're in the middle of nowhere!" Not long after, their career took a spectacular nosedive.
The Angel Hotel of course, has an intriguing history, and it's easy to see why a flamboyant dandy such as Bowen would feel at home there.
In 1945, Gregory Peck stopped here for a meal, accompanied by the well-known director, John Houston, on their way to filming Moby Dick in Fishguard. And in 1963 Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor stopped there for a steak and kidney pie and a bottle of Claret before heading to Merthyr.
