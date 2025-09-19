The thriving communities event, hosted by Monmouthshire County Council, will be returning to Abergavenny Market Hall this year.
It will come after a similar event at Magor and Undy Hub where where local community groups and services will showcase the support and activities available in the community.
Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Engagement and Equalities, Cllr Angela Sandles, said: “After such a fantastic event in 2024, we look forward to welcoming everyone to this year’s events.
“This presents a wonderful opportunity for residents to learn about the services and organisations available in their community.”
The event takes place at Magor and Undy Hub on October 16, between 11am and 4pm, while Abergavenny Market Hall will play host on Monday October 20.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.