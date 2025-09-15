On 17th August, a local choral group known formally as 'Rock Choir' delivered two momentous performances at Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Led by local choirmaster Karl Montgomery-Williams, 60 choir members from across Monmouthshire and central Gwent gathered to perform together with Rock Choir at two venues, including the performing arts theatre known as the Space Triplex.
Originally founded in 2005 by award-winning musician Caroline Redman Lusher, Rock Choir has branches all across the UK and is known as the UK's leading contemporary community choir.
The UK-wide ensemble has done multiple shows at the festival throughout August 2025 and Karl Montgomery-Williams, who leads the choir groups in Abergavenny, Monmouth, Chepstow and Newport, has described theirs as “the biggest performance we've done to date” for the Monmouthshire groups.
Rock Choir is known for its renditions of contemporary pop and rock songs and, according to Karl Montgomery-Williams, the ensemble's unique arrangements and assorted song genres paired with some matching dance moves is what makes it so unique and appealing to a wider demographic. He goes on to add that for the members “the most important thing is a sense of community” along with “the fun that they have” in each rehearsal and performance with the choir.
Montgomery-Williams exemplifies local setlist favourites ranging from à la mode cheery tunes like 'Green Green Grass' by George Ezra to classic chart-toppers like 'Call Me' by Blondie - including but not limited to the emotive euphony of local insider's classic 'A Thousand Years' by Christina Perri.
Rock Choir is set to begin a new term of weekly rehearsals on 17th September, offering potential new members a free taster session for their first rehearsal. With upcoming performances including one at Usk River Festival on Sunday 14th September and more to follow, Rock Choir is open to welcoming new 'Rockies' into the community as autumn begins.
You can find more information about upcoming events with Rock Choir by visiting their website.
