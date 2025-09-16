A late addition to the lineup at the Abergavenny Food Festival will see guests invited to discuss the latest state of play with rising food prices amid the cost of living crisis.
The talk, titled ‘Stop Press! Hospitality in Crisis’ will address the issues about the spiralling costs the hospitality sector faces, with all visitors invited to attend the topical discussion.
At the Rehoboth Centre on Castle Street between 6pm and 6pm, the presenter of the BBC 4 show, ‘The Food Programme’, will be in down to lead a special talk on what can be done.
Sheila Dillon will be joined on the panel by the co-founder of the Bar 44 Restaurant Groyp in South Wales and Bristol, Owen Morgan, as well as chef from Hangfire BBQ, Sam Evans, the Founder of Meat Matters, Oliver Woolnough and the food writer, Tim Hayward.
As the weekend strives to shine a light on such a pertinent issue, the organisers wish to draw attention to the tax hikes on the sector, including alcohol duty and the rise in employers’ national insurance contributions. They also want to mention what they describe as the “spiralling” costs of energy, labour and raw materials that has put so many people in the industry on financial life support.
The event is completely free to attend, and the Rehoboth Centre will be open at the end of the day this Saturday. Visitors do not need to be industry workers or professionals to participate.
