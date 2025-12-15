SINGER Katy Brine has asked people for one more push to help keep her charity single on this week's Christmas chart.
Produced by Monmouth husband Nick Brine – who has worked with the likes of The Stone Roses and Oasis at Rockfield – Christmas Time Is Finally Here by Katy and The Wild Ones was at No 26 in the CD sales charts on Friday.
And Katy, who has teamed up with the likes of Wham Last Christmas musician Trevor Murrell, Bay City Rollers’ Simon Mulvey and Oasis keyboardist Mikey Rowe, is on a mission to raise funds and awareness for the debilitating condition of endometriosis from the charity track.
Katy, who started out at Rockfield as a teenager, was diagnosed with the condition just as her career was taking off.
Over the next 24 years, she balanced ongoing symptom management, including multiple surgeries, with her music, achieving chart success in France, and later becoming a mum of three.
And now 44 and still navigating life with the disease, Katy has chosen Endometriosis UK to benefit from the release, hoping her experience helps raise awareness.
“Music has always been my lifeline. If sharing this project helps raise awareness and supports other women living with endometriosis, then it’s all been worth it..." said Katy, who saw the song enter the charts at No 14.
"We are still in there at No 26, so I'm still very happy... There's still time to get the CD or stream, download, etc, on Spotify.
"Friday the chart places are released again so please get streaming, downloading, sharing and playing this song. Would be amazing if we moved back up the chart.
"You can still order your CD and help us collect money for the charity, which is the best way to donate more.
"Or head to your platform of choice and stream away!”
Buy Christmas Time is Finally Here at www.banquetrecords.com/katy-and-the-wild-ones/christmas-time-is-finally-here/KATWO25.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.