The Mobile police station will be at Gilwern skate park on the Saturday September 27 between 12:00 and 14:00 and then at Abergavenny skate park between 3pm and 5pm.
A stall will be at Abergavenny market on October 7 between 12pm and 3pm.
The gaming van will be in Bailey park Car park, Abergavenny on October 29 between 6pm and 9pm.
Anyone is welcome to pop along and meet your local officers and discuss any concerns you may have in the community.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.